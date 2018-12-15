Three of a family killed in accident

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family of Chak-114 Murad were killed in a road accident near Bismillah Chowk on Haroonabad-Bhawalnagar Road on Friday.

Sajid, 20, his sister Sajida Bibi, 18, and their aunt Zahooran Bibi, 50, were going on a motorbike when a speeding car hit them. The victim family was going home from Donga Bonga area.

All the three succumbed to injuries on their way to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Haroonabad.

The car driver fled the scene after leaving the car on the spot.

The Donga Bonga Police told The News that they have shifted the car to the police station but the victims’ family has refused to initiate any legal proceedings against the car driver.

HEC accreditation committee visits IUB: The Accreditation Inspection Committee (AIC) of the National Agriculture Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) formally visited the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences of Islamia University of Bahawalpur here on November 23 for accreditation of the Plant Pathology discipline.

The college is also famous for quality research on indigenous crops of cotton, wheat, sugarcane and vegetables, promoting Agricultural Sciences for ensuring food security in the region and improving the livelihood of famers.

The committee members inquired about the procedure of degree programme, the board of study, advisory committee and eligibility criteria for admission in the college and the discipline.

They also visited classrooms, laboratories, faculty offices, experiment area and held meetings with each faculty member of the discipline.

They also interacted with the students and asked about the academics in general and lab facilities in particular for the discipline.