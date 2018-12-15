DPOs ordered to lodge FIRs against touts

MULTAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Ahmed Khan Friday ordered the police officials of Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari for launching crackdown against the tout mafia and directed registering criminal cases against them.

The RPO office has dispatched a circular to Multan CPO and the district police officers of all four districts, instructing them to take aggressive action against the touts creating problems in on-merit investigations.

According to circular, the touts misguide citizens before entering the police station where front desks are established to serve the public free of cost. It directed the CPO and all DPOs to launch crackdown on touts in cooperation with the deputy commissioners of respective districts.

The touts are creating hurdles in the swift implementation of integrated police complaint centre established at the IGP office. Earlier, police received complaints through post or by the individuals, and the complainant had to travel to Lahore to submit their complaints. The IGP office developed an integrated complaint centre and now the complaints reach the complaint centre through SMS and voice call on a short code of 8787. Moreover, the IGP office is receiving complaints online as well as through emails. However, the touts catch the complainants before they enter the police station. The available facility of integrated complaint centre receives complaints on non-registration of FIRs, faulty investigations, illegal detentions, arrests of innocent persons, registration of false FIRs, slackness in duty and demand of illegal gratification.

All complaints are sent to senior ranking officers for due action. Moreover, these officers have to send their final reports within the stipulated timeframes. For complaints of illegal detentions and demand of illegal gratification, the replies have to be submitted within 24 hours. Similarly, complaints of non-registration of FIRs and arrests of innocent persons, the replies have to be submitted within 72 hours. For other types of complaints, the reports are to be submitted within two weeks.

Power thieves caught, fined: Members of Multan Electric Power Company task forces Friday caught several power thieves from 13 districts of south Punjab and imposed fine on them.

According to officials, joint teams of police, district administrations and Mepco officials raided houses, shops and industries and traced power theft in a sophisticated way. In Mepco Multan circle, 17 power thieves were fined Rs 578, 000 on stealing 29, 237 units and four were booked.

Some 21 people were fined Rs 412, 000 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle over stealing 18, 532 units. Eight thieves were fined Rs 200,000 over stealing 11,000 units in Mepco Bahawalpur circle. The fine of Rs 280,000 was imposed on eight power thieves for stealing 13,992 units in Sahiwal circle. Some 22 power thieves were fined Rs 579,000 on stealing 31, 200 electricity units in Rahim Yar Khan circle and six were booked.

The Mepco task forces members imposed Rs 274,000 fine on 15 power thieves over stealing 23,913 units in Muzaffargarh circle and eight were booked. Six power thieves were imposed Rs 155,000 fine over stealing 12,322 electricity units in Bahawalnagar circle. Task force members imposed Rs 647,000 fine on 23 power thieves for stealing 40,292 electricity units in Khanewal circle.