My appointment as PAC chief to strengthen parliament: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Friday said the government’s acceptance of the opposition’s demand to appoint him as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman would strengthen Parliament.

“It does not matter as to who moved forward and who moved backward rather it’s been a parliamentary tradition that the opposition leader heads the PAC,” he said while responding to a question during a brief talk with the media at the Parliament House.

The PML-N president, who is attending the National Assembly session on the production orders issued by the speaker, however kept his silence when asked if a pleasant environment would be ensured in the House with the government’s decision.

Following the government’s announcement in the National Assembly accepting the opposition’s demand to appoint him as the PAC chairman on Thursday, Shahbaz had said that they were ready to go an extra mile if decisions were taken in the best interest of the country and its people.

Ex-speaker National Assembly Sardar AyazSadiq Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking a ‘positive U-turn. He said the government had taken 123 days to take a positive U-turn on thePAC chairmanship which was the opposition parties’ right as per parliamentary tradition.