Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers on Friday. Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, commissioner, Afghan Refugees Punjab, has been transferred and posted as MD, Punjab Small Industries vice Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Asim Iqbal, secretary, Human Rights & Minority Affairs, has replaced Zakat & Ushr Secretary Aamir Zamir who has been directed to report the S&GAD, while Tariq Mahmood, member (consolidation), Board of Revenue, has been posted as secretary, Human Rights & Minority Affairs vice Asim Iqbal already transferred. Dr Sardar Muhammad Al Fareed Zafar (awaiting posting) has been posted as professor of Obst & Gynae, PGMI/Ameer ud Din Medical College, Lahore, against an existing vacancy. Meanwhile, a notification has been issued appointing Rubina Tayyab (Postal Group BS-22) as member, Punjab Public Service Commission w.e.f December 18, 2018 one day after her retirement from the government service.