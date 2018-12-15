18 injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Eighteen people sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane hit a van near Pir Inayat Shah Wali on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road on Friday. The injured were going to attend a funeral in Sahiwal when the incident took place. The injured were taken to the DHQ hospital where condition of four people was stated to be critical.
