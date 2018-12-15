close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

18 injured in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Eighteen people sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane hit a van near Pir Inayat Shah Wali on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road on Friday. The injured were going to attend a funeral in Sahiwal when the incident took place. The injured were taken to the DHQ hospital where condition of four people was stated to be critical.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan