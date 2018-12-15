Imported gas diverted to Lahore region to stem shortages

LAHORE: Amid cold wave and subsequent high demand of fuel for heating and cooking purposes, additional volume of subsidised imported gas has been diverted to Lahore Region.

Talking about present situation of gas supply, a spokesman of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) said Friday that gas supply for Lahore Region has been increased by an additional supply of 20 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) to cater to the needs of domestic consumers keeping in view the increased demand in winter.

The federal government has already announced provision of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to domestic and commercial consumers in winter season. An official of gas utility however said system pack of natural gas consists both local and imported gas and as per final billing, it is ascertained how much quantity of RLNG is used by various consumer categories.

Commenting on gas supply scenario, the SNGPL spokesman claimed that currently there is no gap between demand and supply for Lahore Region. All the CNG stations including those providing CNG to 186 LTC buses are being provided uninterrupted gas supply.

Moreover, all industrial and commercial consumers including export-based textile industry are being provided uninterrupted supply of gas. Low pressure may be experienced at some locations due to use of compressors and at tail ends of the network. Over 350 gas connections have been disconnected due to unauthorised use of compressors. More than 100 teams including; emergency teams, leakage rectification teams and system augmentation teams are working round-the-clock to resolve consumers’ complaints relating to gas pressure. The consumers are requested to restrain from illegal use of compressors and use energy conservation techniques including conical baffle and timer devices for geysers and space heating.

The teams have been checking gas pressure in different areas which were previously facing some problems and found gas supply normal in Wapda Town, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Harbanspura and Faisal Town.

APP adds: Adviser to prime minister on commerce, textile and industries, Abdul Razak Dawood said the government was taking measures to overcome gas shortage soon.

Talking to media Friday in the federal capital, the adviser said gas supply to all fertilizer manufacturing units was continuing without any interruption in order to fulfill the domestic fertilizer requirements during the season and providing it to the farmers at affordable rates.

He said the government was not shutting down fertilizers industries and there was no shortage of urea therefore the farmers should not be worried.

“Surplus stock of urea is kept by the fertilizer dealers as well as fertilizer industries,” he added.

However, he said other industrialists were worried about shortage of gas these days due to increased demand of domestic consumers across the country.

With respect to recent gas issue in Karachi, the adviser informed that the prime minister took action and asked the authorities concerned to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

He informed that his recent visit to Japan remained highly successful as Japanese investors had showed keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s engineering, information technology, waste water treatment, and desalination plants.

To a question, he said projects under first phase of CPEC would be completed within a year and after that the government would look forward to expand the scope of CPEC in areas of industries, social development, agriculture, and education.

To a question regarding Chinese commitment with Pakistan to provide assistance to ease the country’s foreign exchange reserves problem, Dawood said the Chinese ambassador in Islamabad had reaffirmed that his country stood by what it agreed during the visit of premier to China last month.

He said the matter was in the process and reason behind delay was that the Chinese fiscal year started from January so they were busy in their domestic economic matters.

He said the government was preparing a comprehensive industrial policy which would take some time to be finalised.

“We will draft separate policies for each important industry such as textile, leather, engineering goods, and sports goods,” he said, adding that textile policy was expected to be finalised in coming few months. To another query with regard to Free Trade Agreements with other countries, Dawood said Pakistan was looking to initiate negotiation for new FTA with Malaysia. He said Malaysia was not happy with Pakistan due to significantly reducing its import of palm oil from Malaysia, while on the other hand Pakistan also had reservations over low volume of exports from Pakistan to Malaysia.