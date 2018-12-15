ACE starts probe against housing scheme over irregularities

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Friday unearthed a mega corruption scandal and started investigation against the Citi Housing Scheme, Sialkot.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the ACE authorities had received complaints from the citizens, journalists and social elements of the society against the housing scheme. When the ACE teams investigated the matter, it revealed that the society administration has illegally included the 2323-kanal land in the society without approval and without paying fee to the government. Moreover, 66-kanal land, which was originally allocated for construction of roads, was also got merged into the plots. “The aforementioned irregularities were done in connivance with the municipal corporation and distinct council Sialkot officers and officials,” he added. Ahmed said that further investigation was under way against the staffers of the departments concerned.

Protest against gas loadshedding: Scores of residents of different areas staged a demonstration against the Sui Northern officers over loadshedding and low pressure here on Friday.

The protesters chanted slogans in front of the Sui gas office, saying the residents of Model Town, Garjakh, Fattu Mand, Aalam Chowk and other areas are facing great inconvenience due to loadshedding and low gas pressure. They are even unable to prepare the meal and their children have to go to school without having breakfast, they complained.