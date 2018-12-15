Germany provides Rs790m for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Country Director KfW, Germany, Wolfgang Moeller, here on Friday signed Financing Agreement for Polio Eradication Phase II worth Euro 5 million equivalent to Rs 790 million.

The agreement envisages to exclusively financing polio vaccines as well as vaccination campaigns to strengthen measures for the implementation of Pakistan’s 2018-2019 National Polio Emergency Action Plan (NEAP).

The programme is to be executed by UNICEF and WHO and is in continuation of Polio Eradication Programme Phase I. The National Task Force (NTF) for Polio Eradication headed by the Prime Minister has led to marked reduction in number of polio cases from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016, 8 in 2017 and only 4 in 2018.

The turnaround has been widely appreciated at national and international forums. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination is hoping to eradicate the menace of Polio from Pakistan till the year 2020.