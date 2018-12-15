Shahbaz had better not accepted PAC chairmanship, says Fawad

JHELUM: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Friday said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had better not accept Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship. He said that opposition "blackmailed" the government for the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Speaking to media here, the minister accused opposition parties of using undemocratic tactics, adding that the National Assembly had turned into a wrestling ring of individuals suspected of wrongdoings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said the opposition "cries and wails" in the assembly on daily basis, which violated honour of the House. Chaudhry also alleged that the opposition was not cooperating for the formation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC). "Opposition is trying to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) through pressurising," he said. "Shahbaz Sharif and his party are blackmailers." The minister further said the former governments destroyed the country's institutions and the incumbent government was making a ‘Naya Pakistan’. He said they would fulfill their promises made with the people. Chaudhry further noted that all appointments, from chairman to peons, were made in the NAB during the tenure of former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He told reporters that the Flagship corruption reference was moving towards its conclusion and soon they would see Nawaz in jail.