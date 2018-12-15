close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

Court backs Modi over French jet deal

December 15, 2018

NEW DELHI: India's top court dismissed Friday calls for an investigation into a French military jet deal that was threatening to damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of elections next year. Critics had accused Modi of using the 2016 multi-billion dollar accord between India and French aircraft manufacturer Dassault for Rafale aircraft to favour a key billionaire backer.

