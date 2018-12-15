Royal Palm leads in triangular golf

LAHORE: Under the captaincy of Abdullah Sharif, Royal Palm team surfaced as the top team in the triangular golf which got under way here on Friday.

They managed to compile 23 points, attributable to skillful play by their team members. The contest is certainly wide open as Lahore Gymkhana team players also were tenacious enough and are placed just one stroke behind the leaders.

Gymkhana team compiled 22 points and seeks to gain advantage on the second day (Saturday) as the second round will be played at their home course. Placed third is the Defence Raya team with 15 points. The format for the second round of this golfing battle is stableford.