Big win for Pioneer Club

LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club beat Shokat Memorial Club East Zone by 9 wickets in a friendly match played at Askari 10 ground.
Scores: Shokat Memorial Club 260 all out in 34.4 overs. Rana Nadeem 40, Mushtaq Ahmed 62, M Shoaib took 3-50, Ijaz Ahmed 3-40, Ahmed Nisar 4-40. Pioneer Club acheived the target after losing just one wicket. M Adrees 30, Nadeem Javed Butt 93 not out, M Shehzad 92 not out. Mushtaq Ahmed 1-50.
