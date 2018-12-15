close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

All-Pakistan Servis Rugby from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union’s (PRU’s) premier event of the year 6th Servis Tyres Rugby League will start from December 16 from all over Pakistan.

In all 17 teams, divided in to 4 different divisions, will feature in the event. Lahore Rugby Football Club, Islamabad and Lahore Hawks are in Division I. Division II have four teams which are Desert Camels Bahwalnagar, Lodhran, Multan and Police. Div III have four teams i.e. Shaheen Rugby football Club, Dunya Pur, Vehari and Kot Addu. DIv four have four teams which are Fata, KP, Quetta and Karachi. Quetta and Karachi two new entries in this year League.

On December 16 there will be three matches in different divisions at different venues. In Kot Addu Div III match will be played in the afternoon when Kot Addu team play against Shaheen RFC. In Vehari, Dunyapur vie against host Vehari. At Lahore Pakistan Rugby Academy, Lahore Hawks play against Lahore Rugby Football Club.

