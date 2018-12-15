close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Asia Cup: India refuses to play in Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

LAHORE: As Asian Cricket Council gave the hosting right of the next Asia Cup Cricket to Pakistan, India has refused to play in Pakistan. India demanded a change in the venue for the 2020 Asia Cup. According to an Indian newspaper Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that there is no question of playing in Pakistan and asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to make an alternative arrangement. The PCB has not yet decided the venues for the tournament. No BCCI representative turned up for the Asian Cricket Council’s annual meeting in Lahore. India had hosted this year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. ACC president Nazmul Hassan said that the next Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan, and the hosting right belongs to them, adding that where they will host the tournament, it’s up to them. The last Asia Cup was hosted by India who arranged the tournament in the UAE, he said and added Pakistan can do something like that.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports