Asia Cup: India refuses to play in Pakistan

LAHORE: As Asian Cricket Council gave the hosting right of the next Asia Cup Cricket to Pakistan, India has refused to play in Pakistan. India demanded a change in the venue for the 2020 Asia Cup. According to an Indian newspaper Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that there is no question of playing in Pakistan and asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to make an alternative arrangement. The PCB has not yet decided the venues for the tournament. No BCCI representative turned up for the Asian Cricket Council’s annual meeting in Lahore. India had hosted this year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. ACC president Nazmul Hassan said that the next Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan, and the hosting right belongs to them, adding that where they will host the tournament, it’s up to them. The last Asia Cup was hosted by India who arranged the tournament in the UAE, he said and added Pakistan can do something like that.