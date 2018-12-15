close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
AFP
December 15, 2018

Malinga back as Sri Lanka ODI, T20 skipper

Sports

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Friday brought back Lasith Malinga after a long hiatus as captain of its limited-over squads to lead the national team against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 35-year-old right-arm fast bowler was named skipper of a 17-man squad for three one-day internationals and one T20 starting January 3. Malinga led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup in 2014. But since captaining Sri Lanka against the UAE in February 2016, he has not led the national team. He had lost his captaincy as well as his place in the team after recurring injuries which forced him to sit out many tournaments. However, he captained an ODI match against India in August last year.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (V Captain), Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis,Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

