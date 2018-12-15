India fight back with triple strike in second Test

PERTH: Australia’s top order batsmen squandered a number of promising starts to cede an early advantage on the first day of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday.

A century opening partnership after captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat appeared to lay the foundation for a sizeable total on a challenging pitch at Test cricket’s newest venue, but openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch were among a number of top order players who couldn’t build the big individual score Australia craved.

At stumps on a scorching day, the home side were 277 for six, with Tim Paine on 16 and Pat Cummins on 11, a crowd of 20,746 braving the heat to be part of history on the first day of Test cricket at the new Optus Stadium. Although Australia might have been lamenting a missed opportunity, India, which dropped two catches, ended the day with concerns of their own. Paceman Ishant Sharma briefly left the field late in the day with what appeared to be a side issue, and their batsmen would have been a bit alarmed by some of the variable bounce on the opening day. It was a solid day at the crease for the Australians, but could have been much better had any of its four batsmen who made over 40 gone on to post a substantial innings. Second-gamer Harris led the way with 70, Finch made 50, Travis Head hit 58 before throwing his wicket away and local favourite Shaun Marsh made 45. Australia started very well, with Harris and the under-pressure opener Finch, needing to justify his position at the top of the order, putting on 112 for the first wicket. Finch lived dangerously at times and narrowly survived successive lbw appeals early in his innings, one of which cost India a DRS review, to notch his second Test half-century. Despite the pitch having a distinctly green tinge that appealed to the four-pronged Indian pace attack, the pair backed their captain’s call at the toss until Finch’s luck ran out and he was trapped in front by paceman Jasprit Bumrah (1-41). Finch’s dismissal brought struggling left-hander Usman Khawaja to the wicket and he made just five, sparring at a short ball from Umesh Yadav and getting a thick edge to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Harris was dropped at second slip from the bowling of M Shami on 60, he but added just 10 more before falling to the part-time spin of the recalled Hanuma Vihari (2-53).

Australia first innings:

M. Harris c Rahane b Vihari 70

A. Finch lbw Bumrah 50

U. Khawaja c Pant b Yadav 5

S. Marsh c Rahane b Vihari 45

P. Handscomb c Kohli b Sharma 7

T. Head c Shami b Sharma 58

T. Paine not out 16

P. Cummins not out 11

Extras: (b4, lb3, nb1, w7) 15

Total: (for six wickets; 90 overs) 277

Bowling: Sharma 16-7-35-2 (nb1), Bumrah 22-8-41-1, Yadav 18-2-68-1 (1w), Shami 19-3-63-0 (1w), Vihari 14-1-53-2, Vijay 1-0-10-0

Australia won toss

Umpires: K Dharmasena (SRL), C Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: N Llong (ENG)

Match referee: R Madugalle (SRL).