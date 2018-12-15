Islamabad to face Lahore in PSL-4 opener

ISLAMABAD: The fourth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) springs into action from Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Dubai Sports City Stadium with as many as 40 foreign players drafted in to represent six franchise teams.

Defending champions Islamabad United will set the fourth edition rolling with the opening day match against rejuvenated Lahore Qalandars to be contested following the opening ceremony.

Thirty-four (34) matches will be played in the fourth edition and for the first time in the short history of this highly successful and much-awaited tournament, Lahore and Karachi will share eight matches between them at the backend of the 32-day event. The fourth edition of the League that is considered as one of the most successful around the globe will conclude with the final to be played at the National Stadium Karachi on March 17, 2019. For the first time eight matches will be hosted in Lahore and Karachi. The iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue of three matches, namely: Lahore Qalandars versus Islamabad United on March 9, 2019, Lahore Qalandars versus the Sixth team on March 10, 2019 and Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) on March 12, 2019. All the three matches will be played under floodlights. Karachi’s National Stadium will host five including the final.

According to the event format, each side will play the other twice with the top-four after 30 event matches advancing to the play-offs. In the March 13, 2019 Qualifier, the table-toppers will play the second-placed side with the winner progressing to the final.

The losing side will get a second chance to qualify for the final when, in the March 15, 2019 Eliminator 2, they will play the winner of March 12, 2019 Eliminator 1, which will be between the third and fourth-placed sides. South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, who will wear Lahore Qalandars’ kits, and Steve Smith of Australia, who will represent the sixth team, are three of the 19 players expected to make their PSL debuts in 2019.

Foreign players to feature in HBL PSL 2019 are:

Afghanistan - Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad, Waqar Salamkheil

Australia - Fawad Ahmed, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Steve Smith, Aaron Summers, Shane Watson

England - Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Laurie Evans, Harry Gurney, Chris Jordon, Liam Livingstone, Wayne Madsen, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Samit Patel

New Zealand - Corey Anderson, Anton Devcich, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi. Nepal - Sandeep Lamichhane

South Africa - AB de Villiers, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw

Wales - Phil Salt.

West Indies - Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy

Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor.