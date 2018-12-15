close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
AFP
December 15, 2018

Nigeria’s military bans Unicefover ‘spies’ training claim

World

AFP
December 15, 2018

LAGOS: Nigeria’s military on Friday suspended Unicef from operating in the country’s ravaged northeast over claims it was training “spies” who are supporting Boko Haram jihadists. “There is credible information that some of them are indulging in unwholesome practices that could further jeopardise the fight against terrorism and insurgency, as they train and deploy spies who support the insurgents and their sympathisers,” said the press release signed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu. “Consequently, the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE is suspending the operations of Unicef in the North East theatre until further notice,” said Nwachukwu. A Unicef spokesperson did not immediately respond to comment.

