Brazil’s Bolsonaro under scrutiny over suspect payments

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro and his family faced growing scrutiny Thursday as a government financial crimes unit questioned transactions to and from his son’s former aide totaling $300,000. Bolsonaro, who takes office January 1 after winning election as a right-wing anti-corruption crusader, acknowledged in a Facebook video posted late Wednesday that the payments by Fabricio Jose de Queiroz were being examined by the graft-busting COAF. “If an error has been made, by me, by my son, or by Quieroz, we will pay the bill for this error, because we cannot be caught up in the error of anybody,” he said. “It hurts because what we hold to most firmly is fighting corruption and, whatever happens, when I am president we will fight corruption using all weapons available to the government, including COAF.”