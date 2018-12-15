close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces

AFP
December 15, 2018

RAMALLAH,: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Friday as Israeli forces carried out fresh raids in the occupied West Bank, the health ministry said, as troops searched for a Palestinian who killed two soldiers a day earlier.

The 17-year-old killed was named by the ministry as Mahmoud Nakhla, who authorities said died after being shot in the stomach by Israeli fire near the Jalazone refugee camp in the central West Bank.

