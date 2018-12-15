Erdogan, Trump agree ‘more effective’ coordination on Syria

ANKARA: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed Friday to “more effective coordination” between their countries’ operations in Syria, according to Turkish presidential sources, after Ankara threatened to launch a new offensive in the war-torn nation. The two leaders spoke by telephone and “agreed to ensure more effective cooperation on the subject of Syria”, according to the source. The conversation came after Erdogan on Wednesday warned Turkey was planning to launch a new operation within the “next few days” against the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia in northern Syria. Ankara views the YPG as a “terrorist offshoot” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is considered a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.