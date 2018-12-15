AWRP demands increase in pension

Islamabad : Association for the Welfare of Retired Persons (AWRP), a national body of the retired civilian employees of the federal government once again has drawn the attention of Prime Minister and the Finance Minister towards the deteriorating living conditions of low pension group who 80% of total pensioners’ strength.

President of AWRP Manzoor Hussain said the pensioners are living with poor nutrition ailments, without proper medical condition and living in inadequate houses. “This is so because they do not have enough pension to cope with the said problems,” he said.

Manzoor Hussain who is retired Auditor General of Pakistan, Secretary General Ali Asghar Awan and the members of the executive on behalf of all the pensioners called upon the government to provide relief by increasing the pension immediately and make proper arrangement for the reimbursement of medical bills as treatment in Government Hospitals involve a lot of money in the payment pathology and electronic tests, purchase of medicines, stents, eye lenses, joints replacement.

He said such pensioners could not afford treatment without prompt help of Govt. So the Govt should pay on behalf of patients to the hospitals where they are being treated.

He said the AWRP gave full details of problems of retirees of Federal Government to the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan who was also a chief guest at a family get together of pensioners.

The minister assured that the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will do its best to dissolve the financial constraints of the pensioners which they are facing especially due to over increasing of inflation rate. He said the Government would evolve such policies which would minimize the miseries of less fortunate.

He said the Government would evolve a modus operandi to derive benefit from the rich experiences and skills of retirees to frame the future policies for the prosperity of the motherland and keep it high in the comfy of nation.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the honesty has its own reward in the eyes of Allah Almighty, the peoples and the family.

Referring to the services of ex-bureaucrats like Qudrat Ullah Shahab and Ghulam Ishaque Khan, he paid rich tributes. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and his team with the help of bureaucrats and rulers of the past made the country a nuclear power and invulnerable.

The AWRP president once again called upon the Govt. to defreeze the medical allowance increase pensions at least 10% immediately and also increase the family pension from 75 % to 100 %. He also demanded linking increases with age slabs and reduction of age 85 years to 80 years for the grant of 15 % additional increase in pension.

He said the low-pension retiree should be given at least 20% increase and special additional pension to families. Manzoor Hussain also reminded the Minister to get the Bill of senior citizens passed and implemented by Federal Government for Islamabad Capital Territory.