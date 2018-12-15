3 education officers get extension

Islamabad : Three area education officers (AEO) of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have got a one-year extension in their contractual job.

AEOs Muhammad Sohail Khan of Nelore sector, Saira Amjad of Islamabad (Urban-I) sector and Nazmeen Sohail of Sihala sector were hired from the private sector in 2016 under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme meant to increase the standard of education and improve infrastructure at Islamabad's government-run educational institutions to bring them on a par with the private ones.

Their hiring BPS-19 was made on a contractual basis with the authorities insisting that the filling of those posts through the Federal Public Service Commission is a time-consuming exercise.

According to an official of the FDE, the contract extension has been made by the education ministry in light of the AEOs' good performance during the last two years.

However, a request will soon be made to the FPSE to recommend appointments to the AEO posts after conducting test or interview.