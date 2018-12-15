Private banks file FIR against encroachment mafia

Rawalpindi : The private banks in and around Raja Bazaar and Barra Bazaar areas have filed application to City Police Station against encroachment mafia for completely occupying banks entrance and exit points. They have filed several applications to Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to remove all kinds of encroachments around the banks but in vain.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Manager Operation City Branch, Bara Bazaar, told ‘The News’ that encroachment mafia has completely occupied the bank’s areas. The encroachment mafia has forcibly occupied bank areas and blocked the entrance of the bank and the ATM of bank,” he said.

We cannot entertain our valued customers as they are unable to park their bikes or cars in front of the bank. We have filed several applications in MCR office but

vain. “Now, we have filed application here with the City Police Station to take action against encroachment mafia,” he added.

Despite tall claims made by MCR that around 60 per cent of shopkeepers have removed encroachments from pavements and roads, one can see the ‘encroachment mafia’ still active in Rawalpindi city.

The encroachments are increasing day-by-day on every road in most parts of the city. But concerned authorities have not taken concrete steps to check the practice, which makes it hard for pedestrians to even walk in congested localities of Raja Bazaar, Ganjmandi, Bara Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Liaquat Road, College Road, Jamia Masjid Road, City Saddar Road and some other localities of the city.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza said that they were removing all kinds of encroachments on daily basis. “We will take action to remove all kinds of encroachment mafia around banks,” he assured.

He also assured that we will register FIRs if encroachment mafia did not vacate bank areas in and around Raja Bazaar and Bara Bazaar.