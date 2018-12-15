Pindiites hit hard by gas shortage

Rawalpindi : Imran’s action against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) is strongly appreciating by public but residents of majority of localities in Rawalpindi city and cantonment are yet facing zero gas pressure. Zero gas pressure in different localities particularly in Chakra, Morgah and Adiala Road and Sadiqabad forced the people to go for alternative fuel sources including firewood, coal, kerosene oil and expensive LPG to keep their kitchen running and heat up their homes in peak winter season.

On the other hand, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started crackdown against users of ‘Gas Sucking Compressors’ and cutting down connections for three months.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday suspended the board of directors of state-owned gas companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). The premier had also ordered an investigation against the management Directors (MD) of SNGPL and SSGCL after a crippling gas shortage hit the country.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Circle) Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that we have started crackdown against users of gas sucking compressors. We are providing full pressure gas in all areas but users of gas sucking compressors have created problems for others, he claimed. We have disconnected over 150 gas connections where gas sucking compressors were used, he said. “We will reinstate connections after three months,” he warned.

Gas pressure in majority of localities in Rawalpindi city/cantonment and adjoining rural areas was zero gas pressure creating problems for citizens day and night. The worst hit areas included Chakra, Morgah, Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Mohanpura, Tench Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Jhanda Chichi, Soan, Rawat, Kallar Syedan, Jawra, Girja, Christian Colony, Naik Alam, Khayaban, Bangash Colony, Tehmasabad, Fauji Colony, Dhoke Hafiz, Garibabad, Dhoke Mangtal, Range Road, Dhoke Kashmirian, Rehmatabad, Kotha Kalan, Scheme No III and several other areas.

Sajid Javed, resident of Chakra, said that we are continuously facing zero gas pressure with arrival of winter season. “I have visited SNGPL office many a times for resolution of my problem but in vain,” he denounced.

He said that prices of firewood, kerosene oil, coal and LPG on the other hand have also seen recorded surge.

Niaz Ahmed, a resident of Dhoke Hafiz said that they faced zero gas pressure from morning until late in the night. “Women who are not used to cooking with firewood, somehow manage to cook meal using firewood and coal,” he added. All sources of fire like firewood, coal, kerosene oil and LPG was selling in skyrocketing prices which I could not afford, he said.

Dr Uzma Irfan said that all governments have failed to cope with the energy crisis, as electricity loadshedding in summer and gas loadshedding in winter has become a routine. Earlier, CNG stations used to be held responsible for low gas pressure. Now, faulty supply lines have been blamed for zero gas pressure. Basically, poor management has caused gas shortage,” she said.