December 15, 2018

‘Schools to return 20pc fee’

Lahore

December 15, 2018

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said 20 percent of the amount of fee received by elite private schools, that charge over Rs5,000 monthly fee from students, will be reimbursed to the parents of the students.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly here Friday, he said draft of proposed regularity authority to deal with matters pertaining to private schools was under consideration in Law Department and would presented in the next session of Punjab Assembly for approval. Similarly, registration of those private schools would be suspended which would be found giving salary to their teachers less than the minimum wages. He said 50 percent of the fee of summer vacation would be adjusted in next fee plan of the private schools. He said parents of the students that are enrolled to private schools should contact at 0336-7251214 if their additional dues are not returned back by respective schools to them. He directed the private schools to ensure implementation of decision regarding decrease in fee maximum by December 31, 2018; otherwise, legal action would be initiated against them.

