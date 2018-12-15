Judge recuses from hearing parliament case

LAHORE: Citing personal reasons, Justice Shujaat Ali Hassan of Lahore High Court on Friday declined to hear a petition seeking direction to declare parliament the most powerful institution of the country, and the other institutions subservient to it.

Justice Hassan sent the petition to the chief justice for fixing it before any other bench. Lawyers’ Foundation for Justice has filed the petition through advocate Ak Dogar, pleading that the state exercised its power through the elected representatives and it should hold all other institutions accountable.

The lawyer pointed out that under the constitution, Islam is the supreme law of the land and no law could be made repugnant to it. He said no immunity could be granted under Islamic laws and not holding all institutions accountable was the violation of Article of 25 of the constitution.

Recount: Returning Officer for PP-168 by-polls on Friday ordered recount of votes in the constituency on an application moved by defeated PML-N candidate Rana Khalid. The recount is in process till the filing of this report.

PML-N’s Rana Khalid Mehmood contended in his application that the number of rejected votes was substantial. He implored the returning officer to halt the notification of win of PTI candidate Malik Asad Khokhar and to order recount of the votes. The RO accepted the plea and ordered recount. Earlier, on Thursday according to unofficial results PTI’s Malik Asad Ali Khokhar had defeated PML-N’s Rana Khalid in by-polls of PP-168, Lahore, with a narrow margin of 687 votes.