Rs38.39b LDA annual budget approved

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority Governing Body met on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and approved the annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies Wasa and TEPA for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Total resources of LDA, Wasa and TEPA have been estimated at Rs38.39 billion, out of which, Rs 20.18 billion have been earmarked for development works. Officials said total resources of LDA’s Urban Development Wing during the fiscal year 2018-19 had been estimated at Rs23.94 billion while development expenditure during this period would be Rs16.03 billion.

To meet the development expenditure, Rs 5.61 billion would be managed through LDA’s own resources while Rs 10.41 billion would be provided by the Punjab government for executing various development projects under the Annual Development Programme and deposit works.

An amount of Rs216 million each has been allocated for the projects of widening Aik Morya Pull near Lahore Railway Station and construction of a flyover at Shaukat Khanum Chowk along Khyaban-e- Jinnah, Lahore. The under-construction sports complexes in various national assembly constituencies in the City will get Rs 640 million. A sum of Rs 7.78 billion has been allocated for carrying out civil works, allied works and shifting of services for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.

Officials said an amount of Rs 1.66 billion had been allocated through LDA’s own resources for carrying out development works in LDA housing schemes which included Rs 80 million for LDA Avenue-I, Rs 120 million for construction of road network, water supply and sewerage in Finance & Trade Centre, Johar Town, Rs 1.20 billion for LDA City and Rs 250 million for development projects in different LDA housing schemes.

These projects include remodeling of junctions and U-turns at Moulana Shoukat Ali Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi and Khyban-e-Jinnah.

As many as Rs 575 million have been allocated for construction of different buildings, including Rs 130 million for extension of LDA office building at Johar Town, Rs 100 million for building an office at LDA Avenue-I and Rs 50 million for additional construction work at Park & Shop Plaza, Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town. An amount of Rs 775 million has been allocated for other schemes, including Rs100 million for development and implementation of integrated computerised systems for LDA. A sum of Rs 10 million has been allocated for preparation of Integrated Strategic Development Plan for Lahore. Construction of pedestrian bridges at different locations in the City will cost Rs 150 million.

An amount of Rs 1.25 billion has been allocated for completion of the ongoing schemes, including Rs 480 million for the under-construction Park and Shop Arena at Johar Town and Rs 50 million for construction of missing links of structure plan roads.

LDA will also execute different projects under the Annual Development Programme of the Punjab government and other deposit works amounting to a total expenditure of Rs 1.19 billion.

Officials maintained that TEPA would have Rs 1.64 billion at its disposal, whereas, its expenditure had been estimated at Rs 1.06 billion, including development works costing Rs 800 million. They added that Wasa was excepting receipts of Rs 9.34 billion in the financial year 2018-19 while the estimated expenditure is Rs 12.75 billion, including Rs 3.34 billion for development schemes.