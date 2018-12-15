Shahbaz should better not accept PAC chairmanship, says Fawad

JHELUM: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, should better not accept the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship.

He said that opposition had "blackmailed" the government for the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Speaking to the media here, the minister accused the opposition parties of using undemocratic tactics, adding that the National Assembly had turned into a wrestling ring of individuals suspected of wrongdoings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said the opposition "cries and wails" in the assembly on daily basis, which violated honour of the House. Chaudhry also alleged that the opposition was not cooperating for the formation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"Opposition is trying to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) through pressurising," he said. "Shahbaz Sharif and his party are blackmailers." The minister further said the former governments destroyed the country's institutions and the incumbent government was making a 'Naya Pakistan'.

He said they would fulfill their promises made with the people. Chaudhry further noted that all appointments, from chairman to peons, were made in the NAB during the tenure of former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He told reporters that the Flagship corruption reference was moving towards its conclusion and soon they would see Nawaz in jail.