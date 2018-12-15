Health reforms

Healthcare facilities in our country are close to none. The healthcare sector is the victim of the state’s constant neglect and indifferent attitude. Lack of funds is perhaps the major issue that has caused irreparable damage to the sector. Government hospitals are in a miserable condition with no signs of improvements in the foreseeable future.

Having access to top-notch healthcare facilities is one of the basic rights of ever citizen, therefore the healthcare authorities must take appropriate action for repair and maintenance of these hospitals.

Shakidad Fazal

Kech