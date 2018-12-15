close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Afeef Trophy from December 22

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association is organising the 1st Afeef Trophy (a ranking tennis championship) here at the Union Cooperative Club from December 22.The singles events to be played in this championship are men’s, ladies, juniors 17, under-15, under-13, under-11, under-9, and under-7, while men’s doubles will also be played.Events of wheelchair doubles and unified doubles will also be organised, with the technical support of Para Sports Pakistan and Special Olympics Pakistan.Moreover, in collaboration with Pakistan Soft Tennis Association, boys’ and girls’ under-21 singles, boys’ doubles, and mixed doubles under-21 events will also be played.

