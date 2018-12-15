Poom Saksansin takes lead in Indonesian Masters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Thai golfer Poom Saksansin took the led on the second round at the Indonesian Masters on Friday and broke his personal best record in a play suspended due to a fading light.
The 25-year-old Poom led the second round clubhouse with nine-under-par 63 to take lead in the second round of the BNI Indonesian Masters.Poom, who won the 2016 the Indonesian Masters in 2016 compiled a two-day total of 14-under-par 130, lead his fellow Thai golfers Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Jakraphan Premsirigorn who scored a 66 and 65 respectively.
Jakraphan who missed the cut in six straight events before finishing tied-second in Pakistan in October said sharing second place gave him a much needed confidence in the tournament. “I’m playing on this golf course for the first time and to be able to post a 65 today is a really good achievement,” he said. Former US Open champion Justin Rose from England remains six shots back of Poom after he signed for a 68.
