Abid, Shamael suffer defeat in F-2 Futures doubles final

Karachi: Pakistan’s Abid Ali Akbar and his partner Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain lost the final of the $15000 F-2 Futures at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Friday.

The third-seeded pair of Darko Jandric from Serbia and Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea beat the duo of Abid and Shamael 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals of men’s doubles category.

In the second semi-final, the fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Sora Fukuda and Rio Noguchi stunned the top-seeded duo of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany 6-3, 6-1.Similarly, top seed Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea defeated third seed Sora Fukuda from Japan 6-0, 6-3 and fourth seed Kai Wehnelt from Germany stunned second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals of singles category.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a national ranking tennis championship, were also played.In the semi-finals of boys’ under-18 singles, M Shoaib beat Musa Chaudhry 6-1, 6-4 and Subhan Bin Salik defeated Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2.In the semi-finals of boys’ under-14 singles, Uzair Khan overpowered Kashan Umar 7-6 (4), 6-4 and Sami Zeb thrashed Abdul Hanan 6-0, 6-1.