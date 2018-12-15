Abid, Shamael suffer defeat in F-2 Futures doubles final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Pakistan’s Abid Ali Akbar and his partner Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain lost the final of the $15000 F-2 Futures at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Friday.
The third-seeded pair of Darko Jandric from Serbia and Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea beat the duo of Abid and Shamael 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals of men’s doubles category.
In the second semi-final, the fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Sora Fukuda and Rio Noguchi stunned the top-seeded duo of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany 6-3, 6-1.Similarly, top seed Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea defeated third seed Sora Fukuda from Japan 6-0, 6-3 and fourth seed Kai Wehnelt from Germany stunned second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals of singles category.
Meanwhile, the semi-finals of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a national ranking tennis championship, were also played.In the semi-finals of boys’ under-18 singles, M Shoaib beat Musa Chaudhry 6-1, 6-4 and Subhan Bin Salik defeated Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2.In the semi-finals of boys’ under-14 singles, Uzair Khan overpowered Kashan Umar 7-6 (4), 6-4 and Sami Zeb thrashed Abdul Hanan 6-0, 6-1.
Karachi: Pakistan’s Abid Ali Akbar and his partner Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain lost the final of the $15000 F-2 Futures at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Friday.
The third-seeded pair of Darko Jandric from Serbia and Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea beat the duo of Abid and Shamael 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals of men’s doubles category.
In the second semi-final, the fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Sora Fukuda and Rio Noguchi stunned the top-seeded duo of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany 6-3, 6-1.Similarly, top seed Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea defeated third seed Sora Fukuda from Japan 6-0, 6-3 and fourth seed Kai Wehnelt from Germany stunned second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals of singles category.
Meanwhile, the semi-finals of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a national ranking tennis championship, were also played.In the semi-finals of boys’ under-18 singles, M Shoaib beat Musa Chaudhry 6-1, 6-4 and Subhan Bin Salik defeated Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2.In the semi-finals of boys’ under-14 singles, Uzair Khan overpowered Kashan Umar 7-6 (4), 6-4 and Sami Zeb thrashed Abdul Hanan 6-0, 6-1.