PSL-IV schedule announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday.

PSL-IV will commence from February 14, 2019, and conclude on March 17. The matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the UAE leg. The last eight matches will be conducted in Lahore and Karachi.

Thirty-four (34) matches will be played in the 32-day event.Karachi’s National Stadium will host five matches. Gaddafi Stadium will be lit up for three fixtures.

Karachi will host the first of their five matches on March 7 when Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi under lights. The other four matches will be between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on March 10, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 on March 13, Eliminator 2 on March 15, and the final on March 17.

Gaddafi Stadium will host matches between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on March 9, Lahore Qalandars and the sixth team on March 10, and Eliminator 1 on March 12. All three matches will be played under floodlights.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the opening fixture on February 14 in Dubai.There will be 14 matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, four at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and eight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

According to the event format, each side will play the other twice with the top-four after 30 event matches advancing to the play-offs. In the March 13 Qualifier, the table-toppers will play the second-placed side with the winner progressing to the final. The losing side will get a second chance to qualify for the final when, in the March 15 Eliminator 2, they will play the winner of March 12 Eliminator 1, which will be between the third and fourth-placed sides.

South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, who will wear Lahore Qalandars’ kits, and Steve Smith of Australia, who will represent the sixth team, are three of the 19 players expected to make their PSL debuts in 2019.

The others 16 are Fawad Ahmed, Qais Ahmed, Corey Anderson, Ian Bell, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Laurie Evans, Harry Gurney, Liam Livingstone, Wayne Madsen, Tom Moores, Sandeep Lamichanne, Wayne Parnell, Sikander Raza, Waqar Salamkheil and Phil Salt.

Lahore Qalandars’ newly-appointed captain Mohammad Hafeez said: “We have an excellent and balanced team, which includes AB de Villiers. I am sure the boys will benefit from AB’s rich experience.”

Sarfraz Ahmed, who captained Quetta Gladiators to two finals, said: “Hopefully we will be able to do better in 2019 by lifting the silverware in front of the National Stadium crowd.”

Daren Sammy, who captained Peshawar Zalmi to the title in 2017, said: “I look forward to once again featuring in the final. Zalmi are known for their aggressive cricket, and I am confident that we will win more hearts by regularly displaying our strengths.”