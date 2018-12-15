No sudden ban to be imposed on plastic bags: minister

Despite the known hazardous effects of the plastic shopping bags on the environment, the Sindh government will not go for the ‘harsh’ step of suddenly banning the industrial units in the province involved in the production of such plastic bags as livelihoods of thousands of people are dependent on this industry.

This was stated by Sindh Environment Minister Taimur Talpur as he chaired on Friday a meeting of the concerned stakeholders related to the industry of plastic shopping bags.

The environment minister said manufacturers of plastic shopping bags were required to produce plastic bags of minimum thickness of 30 microns for their longer use and slower degradation. He added that the industry should start producing shopping bags made of bio-degradable plastic for safety of the environment. The minister also suggested that the industry acquire the ability to manufacture shopping bags made of food grade plastic.

As per the decision of the Sindh cabinet, a ban on the use of plastic bags in Sukkur Division is being imposed to safeguard the environment, Talpur said, adding that the ban would be expanded in the later stages to other administrative divisions of the province.

Claiming that the Sindh government was pro-people, the environment minister said it would not go for such harsh measures like altogether banning of the plastic shopping bags industry in the province as such a step would simply snatch livelihood opportunities from thousands of people directly or indirectly dependent on the industry.

Sindh Environment Secretary Laeeq Ahmed told the meeting that there was a dire need for producing bio-degradable plastic bags as they eventually dissolved in the surroundings with the passage of time and did not choke sewerage lines as it was the case with plastic bags made of substandard quality material.

The secretary lamented that unchecked use of plastic bags had created a major sewerage problem in urban areas as they choked sewerage lines and caused sewage to overflow. He also stressed that the plastic shopping bags being used these days were mostly made of materials that were not suitable for wrapping food items. He called for using food grade plastic to make shopping bags for food items.

After listening to the problems of the manufacturers of plastic bags, the environment minister assured them that he would talk to the relevant police and administration officials so that people associated with the industry were not unduly harassed.