Five held as ACLC busts gang of motorbike thieves, hitmen

The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Friday busted a gang involved in motorcycle thefts and targeted killings, and arrested all the five members.

According to ACLC Karachi chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, Humayun Nadir Khan, Azam Mujahid Khan, Asif Haq Nawaz, Nadir Khan and Kashif Yasin were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Liaquatabad. They were involved in various cases of street crime, robberies, motorcycle thefts, targeted killings and forced collection of sacrificial animal hides.

Two motorcycles, five pistols, saving certificates worth Rs770,000, nine cell phones and a laptop were recovered from their possession. During the initial interrogation, the suspects admitted to killing Orangi Town unit 125 in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Imran Mashu. They said they opened fire at Rangers soldiers during snap checking in which two of their companions were arrested in an injured condition.

Cases against them have been registered and further investigations are underway. A day earlier, the ACLC on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members of a gang for being allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of stolen or snatched vehicles.