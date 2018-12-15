Dutch company acquires 29pc share in Elengy Terminal

KARACHI: Engro Corporation on Friday announced the closing of the deal signed earlier this year with Vopak in relation to the Dutch company’s acquisition of a 29 percent share in Elengy Terminal Pakistan Ltd. (ETPL).

Engro Corporation sold 24 percent and International Finance Corporation (IFC) five percent shares in ETPL to Vopak LNG Holding BV, leaving Vopak with a 29 percent shareholding in ETPL. The total foreign direct investment from the deal is expected to be around $31.4 million.

“This is the culmination of over a year-long due diligence exercise by Vopak that delved into the operational, financial and regulatory aspects of this transaction,” Engro Corporation said in a statement.

It also takes foreign direct investment generated by Engro to $550 million in total over the last three years. This inflow of dollars places Engro among the top 15 exporters of Pakistan in terms of foreign exchange receipts on an annualised basis during the period.

Ghias Khan, president and chief executive officer of Engro Corporation said the announcement is another step towards further strengthening relationship with industry leader Royal Vopak.

“We’re excited to enter into this mutually beneficial partnership with Royal Vopak which will allow Vopak to realise their strategy of entering the Pakistan energy market and will pave the way for Engro and Vopak to collaborate in further ventures at home and abroad using their combined resources and expertise,” Khan said in the statement.

After completion of the transaction, the shareholders in ETPL will be Engro Corporation (56 percent) and Royal Vopak (44 percent). Vopak and IFC have separately agreed that the remainder of IFC’s shares will be acquired by Vopak pending certain regulatory consents and approvals.

In November last year, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Engro Corporation and the world’s leading tank storage firm Royal Vopak to explore potential growth opportunities, within Pakistan and abroad, in industries including liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemical storage, and terminal operations.

ETPL’s wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Elengy Terminal (Pvt.) Ltd. (EETPL) owns an LNG facility which is located in Port Qasim, adjacent to the Engro Vopak chemical terminal on the mainland side of the channel into Port Qasim.

The facility has been in operation since 2015 and is the first LNG import facility in Pakistan. It has re-gasified 590 billion cubic feet of gas since inception and has met all of its contractual commitments and obligations to date. The facility consists of an LNG jetty, including a 7.5-kilometre high pressure gas pipeline. This pipeline is connected to the grid of EETPL’s sole customer state-owned Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGC).

EETPL holds a 15-year floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) time charter. The liquified gas is supplied, under long-term contracts, via LNG carriers from various exporting countries to the FSRU, which is moored to the EETPL jetty and connected to its pipeline. The re-gasification takes place onboard the FSRU and the gas is transferred to the mainland where, under high pressure, it enters SSGC’s grid.

Eelco Hoekstra, chief executive officer of Royal Vopak, said the new step in the cooperation gives Vopak an excellent entry in the growing LNG market in the country.

“This fits very well our ambitions to grow and diversify our service offering in LNG,” Hoekstra said.

“Engro’s business relationship with Royal Vopak dates back to 1997, when the then-named Engro Chemicals Pakistan Limited entered into the chemical storage and handling business in a joint venture with a predecessor of Royal Vopak.”