Pakistan receives second $1 billion tranche from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday received much-needed $1 billion tranche Saudi bailout, which will boost the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the central bank said.

The latest inflow is the second $1 billion tranche from Riyadh.

“Today, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $1 billion inflows from Saudi Arabia,” said Abid Qamar, chief spokesman at the central bank.

The third tranche of Saudi assistance was expected to arrive in January, while the SBP received $1 billion as placements of funds by Saudi Arabia last month.

In October, Saudi Arabia agreed to provide Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year to address its balance-of-payments crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan's visited Saudi Arabia on October 23 and the oil-rich country committed to provide a $6 billion package to support the ailing economy.

The package included $3 billion balance of payments support and $3 billion in deferred payments on oil import.

With the arrival of this tranche, the central bank’s forex reserves would increase to $8.2 billion. The reserves held by the SBP had dropped $242 million to $7.26 billion, the lowest in more than four and a half years, as of December 7, 2018.

Analysts said the Saudi bailout could provide some relief to the balance of payments position.

“It will have positive implications for the rupee, improving external liquidity in the forex market,” an analyst said. “It will improve the repayment capacity of the country.”

The current account deficit contributed to a significant increase in external financing requirements, thus build up in foreign debt. The current account deficit, however, has started seeing reduction since the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Current account deficit stood at $4.840 billion during July-October FY19, compared with $5.072 billion in the same period last year. Pakistan’s outstanding foreign debt and liabilities rose 13 percent in the first quarter of the 2018/19 fiscal year to $96.735 billion.

The external debt and liabilities came at $85.623 billion at the end of September last year. It stood at 95.342 billion in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Pakistan is looking to bridge a gap of at least $12 billion caused by its latest balance-of-payments crisis and is currently negotiating its 13th bailout since the late 1980s with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Analysts say the Saudi commitment has won enough time for Pakistan to finalise a new loan with the IMF. The next round of negotiations between Pakistan’ and IMF officials is expected to be held by mid January. The government is also in talks with China and the UAE in an effort to secure bilateral funding.