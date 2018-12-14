KP varsities’ teachers observe black day

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Thursday observed Black Day in all the public sector universities in the province against the alleged humiliation and victimisation of faculty members at the hands of vice-chancellors.

All the faculty members across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wore wearing black arm-bands, displayed banners, held executive bodies meetings and arranged walks in response to the alleged humiliating attitude of the vice-chancellors towards them.

The federation decided to call a general body meeting next week, where all the presidents and general secretaries would be invited to discuss the issues and propose a strategy.

Provincial president of FAPUASA Dr Iqbal Munir urged the provincial government to intervene to resolve all issues of the faculty and to give clear directions to vice-chancellors to run the university affairs without the humiliation of the faculty.

The president asked the vice-chancellors to take faculty into confidence and utilise their potential for the betterment and progress of the universities.