KP being deprived of hydel profit: ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should receive Rs128 billion as net hydel profit under the AGN Kazi formula.

Through a statement issued here on Thursday, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that KP should get Rs128 billion but the federal government was trying to deprive the province of its share.

He said his party would continue efforts for securing the rights for the KP. The KP is producing cheap electricity but the same is being sold to the province at higher rate, he added.

“Not only the rate for KP is higher but also it is denied it’s due profit according to the AGN Qazi formula,” he maintained.

The ANP leader asked the provincial government to take up the issue with the federal government. He said the federal government is not repairing the transmission lines to KP. Sardar Hussain Babak said that the net hydel profit should reach Rs230 till 2022-23.