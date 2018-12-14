PPP senior member, educationist Khwaja Waseem passes away

PESHAWAR: A senior member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and noted educationist, Khwaja Muhammad Waseem, died of a cardiac arrest. He was 77.

His funeral prayers were offered on Thursday at the Defence Officers Colony Park, the Khyber Road. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Sheikhabad near Hazrat Sheikh Junaid Peshawari shrine. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

He is survived by a widow, three sons – Fahad Aziz, Muneeb Waseem and Waleed Waseem and a daughter.

He was the brother of Khwaja Yawer Naseer, who has headed the Cultural Wing of the PPP in KP, Khwaja Muhammad Kaleem, Khwaja Muhammad Arif and Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

Rasm-e Qul will be offered on Saturday after the Assar prayers at the family residence, located at the Defence Officers Colony. Late Khwaja Muhammad Waseem hailed from a political family of Peshawar.