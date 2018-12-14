Student kills classmate

ABBOTTABAD: A student of 9th class at FG Boys Public High School allegedly shot dead his classmate in the classroom on Thursday and the accused was later arrested by the police.

Soon after the resumption of classes at 8:45am, Haider Ali, a student of grade-9, killed his classmate Usman, a resident of Baloch Regiment Centre, Abbottabad.

The boy received bullet shot on the neck and was shifted to hospital in a serious condition but he died on his way to hospital, according to police sources.

The police arrested Haider Ali, recovered the pistol from him and registered a case.

The City Police Station started investigation to know the exact cause of the dispute.

The autopsy was conducted at the District Headquarters Hospital and the body was handed over to the family for burial.

Two killed over property dispute in Bara: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when two rival groups clashed over a property dispute in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Thursday.

The sources said two rivals groups traded fire in Sanzalkhel area in Akakhel. Two persons identified as Abdul Amin and Zakhel were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.