PAC chairmanship: It’s ‘logically wrong’ decision, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was logically wrong to make Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to look into projects undertaken by his elder brother and deposed prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his tenure. He said that PM had been wrongly suggested in this regard.

He contended that the National Assembly appeared like a board of governors, where each day the opposition only talked about the NAB, delivered speeches, made hue and cry over accountability and then left the House.