Pakpattan shrine land case: Nawaz to face another JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for probing the charges against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of transferring Auqaf’s land to Dewan Ghulam Qutub in 1985 when he was the Punjab Chief Minister.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the suo motu case pertaining to the illegal construction of shops on the land of the Pakpattan shrine and the transfer of some 14,000 kanals to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1985.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will be headed by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Chairman Khaliq Dad Lak and comprise an official each of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The court directed members of the JIT to appear before the court and submit by December 27 Terms of Reference (TORs) for probing the instant matter. The court ruled that the JIT conduct an investigation regarding the role of former Chief Minister Punjab in the transfer of Auqaf’s land

The court formed the JIT after Barrister Zafrullah Khan, counsel for Nawaz Sharif, informed the court that it could assign anyone the task of investigation in the matter. During the hearing, the court remarked that now his (Nawaz’s) memory has been lost.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz had told the court that the case is so old as he could not remember its details. The court on November 13 had summoned former premier in the matter and had questioned under which law permission was granted to construct stores on the Auqaf department’s land.

The court had observed that then Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif withdrew the notification of the allotment of land of the Pakpattan shrine.

Nawaz Sharif while appearing before the court on December 4 had expressed reservation over the formation of JIT for probing the charges against him.

When the court had hinted for forming a JIT in the matter, Mian Nawaz Sharif had contended that if the court is going to probe the matter, it should assign the task to any other forum but not to JIT.

“I have no good experience of JIT,” Nawaz had submitted. The former premier had also denied allegations of illegally transferring of Auqaf land in Pakpattan during his 1985 tenure as chief minister of Punjab.