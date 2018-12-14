Al-Azizia reference: Defence to satisfy court Nawaz is ‘Sadiq, Ameen’

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court judge on Thursday remarked that after the verdict of Supreme Court that former PM Nawaz Sharif is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (honest and trustworthy) defence counsel has to satisfy the court in this regard.

Accountability Court on Thursday resumed the hearing into Al-Azizia reference against former PM Nawaz Sharif filed by the NAB. Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris gave NAB his counter-arguments.

During hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi argued that there is a disparity between the statements of Nawaz and his lawyer’s final arguments.

The NAB deputy prosecutor said that Nawaz accepted the documents presented by his sons Hasan and Hussain and the assets, and the possession has also been proved.

NAB prosecutor said that there is no proof that Tariq Shafi was Mian Sharif’s ‘benamidar’ and it seems from the stance of the accused that they had ‘benamidar persons’ in the 1970s as well. The NAB deputy prosecutor said that JIT head Wajid Zia was the star witness in this case. He wasn’t the NAB officer and he didn’t have any right to inquiry. “After the Supreme Court order NAB separately conducted the inquiry of the reference,” he added.

Muzzafar argued that the speeches of former PM Nawaz Sharif were on record and will be presented on a relevant forum. To this Judge Arshad Malik remarked that Nawaz’ speech should not be considered political.

NAB prosecutor responded that the Supreme Court also didn’t consider the speech political.

Accountability Court judge further remarked that there is record of Dubai and Jeddah factories but Nawaz didn’t say in the speech that he has no link to the properties.

NAB deputy prosecutor said that it seems from the speeches that the former prime minister knew all about these matters. “For proving our case, the accused have completed all the elements. The NAB has completed its responsibility and now the bar is on the accused to prove otherwise.”

He said as per record former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were deriving benefit from Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment (HME). He said there are no direct evidence in the case of ‘Benami property’.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik remarked that after going through the record he will ask some questions. The court adjourned the hearing till today (Friday).

Meanwhile, PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has committed contempt of court by defying the orders of the Chief Justice of Pakistan by releasing an anonymous application to media and has demanded that NAB be reprimanded over this.

Talking to the media outside NAB court, she said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had clearly issued orders that no details of any case be released to media before an inquiry is completed and a reference is filed. She pleaded to CJP Saqib Nisar that he should act to enforce this order and should punish NAB for violating such direct and unambiguous directions.