Army to support institutions for peace, stability: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chairing the 216th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters here, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday reiterated the Pakistan Army’s pledge to continue to support all state institutions.

“We shall continue to support all state institutions for peace, stability and progress of the country in best interest of the people of Pakistan,” General Bajwa said. The conference reviewed the geo-strategic environment with special focus on regional security and situation on eastern and western borders including the Line of Control (LoC).

Progress of ongoing stability operations for internal security also came under discussion.

The forum highlighted the importance of regional approach to eliminate roots of terrorism and attached hopes for success of ongoing Afghan reconciliation process while supporting all stakeholders to bring the Afghan war to a peaceful logical conclusion, the ISPR said.

The commanders also pledged to safeguard the country against all external threats while consolidating gains of counterterrorism military operations which had put the security situation of the country on a positive trajectory for socio-economic progress and development.

The military leadership has on different occasions reiterated support to the state institutions in best interest of the country and for strengthening democracy.

In a recent media briefing, Major General Asif Ghafoor maintained that the Pakistan Army was an institution of the state and not the army of a particular party.