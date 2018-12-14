close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Security guard’s ‘killers’ arrested

National

MULTAN: City police Thursday claimed to have arrested five persons who allegedly murdered a security guard during a dacoity bid. Addressing a press conference, Multan CPO Munir Masud Marth said Zahid Mujtaba, Shahbaz Wasim, Muhammad Asad, Kashif Ilyas and Bilawal tortured to death Khalil Ahmed, a security guard of the Multan Development Authority, when he foiled their bid to tamper with the ATM installed on the MDA premises. The CPO said CIA inspector Tahir Iijaz traced and arrested the accused. Reportedly, ringleader Zahid Mujtaba is a driver of the MDA.

