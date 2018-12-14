close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
December 14, 2018

SC forms JIT to probe illegal sale of Indian DTH device

National

S
Sabah
December 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the illegal sale of Indian DTH device in the Pakistan market. The order was passed by a three member bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the case in Islamabad on Thursday. Director General FIA will head the JIT which will comprise representatives from FIA, Customs, PTA and Pemra. The court directed the JIT head to take action in the matter within three weeks and ascertain as to how the Indian DTH is brought to Pakistan and how the money is transferred to India.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan