MYJC condemns US placing Pakistan on blacklist

ISLAMABAD: The Milli Yekjehti Council (MYJC), an alliance of religious parties from different schools of thought which met here on Thursday, strongly condemned United States action of placing Pakistan and other Muslim states on blacklist of countries which violate religious freedom.

The MYJC meeting also maintained that it would continue to support Palestinians right for a separate independent state. The meeting was also attended by PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, MYJC President Abul Khair Zubair, Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Shahid Shamsi, diplomats from Turkey, Syria, Iran and others.

The alliance of religious parties through a declaration also called upon the government to take straight forward stance against existence of Israel and in favour of separate state of Palestine. The MYJC meeting made it clear that they would not allow any attempt aimed at acceptance of Israel. “We have serious concerns over statement of some politicians in which they expressed sympathies with Jews,” the declaration said adding such statements should be considered as disloyalty with the country.

The participants of the meeting also demanded inquiry against persons to ascertain as to whose behest they spoke in favour of Jews. The MYJC also demanded of the Muslim countries which had already recognised Israel as a separate state to serve diplomatic ties with them. The meeting also strongly condemned continuing aggression of the Indian troops against innocent Kashmir Muslims in Indian Held Kashmir.