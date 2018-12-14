Hit to death

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man was hit to death by a recklessly driven truck on Ravi Road Thursday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing the road near Batti Chowk when a rashly driven truck hit him. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two injured: Two persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a marriage hall on College Road Thursday. On being informed, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons Zakir, 26, son of Noor, and Asghar, 44, son of Ahmad, to a hospital.